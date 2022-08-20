Vermonter Luiz Guzman has starring role in Addams Family reboot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Addams Family is back, and Vermonter Luiz Guzman is in a starring role.

The Northeast Kingdom man is playing Gomez in the new Netflix series called Wednesday, by director Tim Burton. Catherine Zeta-Jones is Morticia.

In the Addams Family, Wednesday is the daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams.

In the series, Wednesday attends a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses her psychic abilities to stir up some trouble.

The series is expected to drop later this year.

