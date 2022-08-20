What to Do: Saturday, August 20

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the things happening in our region for Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Today is the final day of the Vermont State Fair in Rutland. The fair and midway begin starting at 8:00 a.m. and will close at 11:00 p.m.

During the fair, attendees can enjoy rides, agricultural exhibits, food, and even a demolition derby show.

Admission is $12 for anyone ages 13 and up. It costs $5 for anyone ages 6-12, and kids ages 5 and under are free.

The 2nd annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival begins today. That is being held at Okemo Field in Ludlow.

The event includes hot air balloons, a home design tent, live music, and several agricultural demos as well.

It runs from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. It will run again 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The cost is $5 dollars/person.

In Williston, the towns first responders, as well as members of the Vermont State Police will be at the Trinity Baptist Church for touch a truck. Organizers say there will also be a special appearance by k9-duke

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to noon, and it’s free for everyone.

