BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Solid summer weather is on the way this weekend, with highs well into the 80s. A few spots may hit 90 degrees on Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday. The humidity will be marginal, with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Sunday afternoon, otherwise it will be partly sunny.

A slow-moving storm system will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday, though at this point, most of it is expected to remain in New York. Portions of Vermont may be dry, so we’ll keep you updated. The system will then move through Tuesday, with all of us getting in on showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s Monday, and in the upper 70s Tuesday. A few showers may linger into Wednesday.

The end of the week will be dry and warm, with highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday, and lows in the 60s.

