Adopt-a-drain program seeking volunteers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A program that was put on hold due to online difficulties, is now being re-launched in an effort to save Vermont’s lakes.

The ‘Adopt-a-drain program’ was originally known as drain defender. The goal is to protect Vermont’s water systems.

In partnership with Rethink Runoff, the city of Burlington is suggesting people adopt a drain nearby their home and take care of it.

James Sherrard Jr. is the Storm water Program Coordinator. He says, this will hopefully eliminate dirt and contaminants from storm water runoff entering Lake Champlain.

“I am a drain adopter as a city resident in addition to being a city employee,” James Sherrard Jr. said. “It’s nice to have that little additional connection to your community. Your community extends past your home or where you’re renting over the sidewalk to the green belt and into the road itself so its nice to keep those parts of our community a little bit cleaner.”

He says so far 80 people have adopted drains.

For more information visit the Adopt-a-Drain website here.

