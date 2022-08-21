Getting healthy with help from some four legged friends in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - “I have never seen so many people coming out of any event of any kind. comedy show, you name it, concert, so happy and full of joy,” says Water and Rocks Studio owner Japheth Brubaker.

Smiles and laughter is all you see at this summer outdoor activity, and lots of goats.

Water and Rocks Studios has partnered with New Village Farms to deliver yoga with goats.

Goat yoga has become a popular trend over the last several years. Five years ago the studio wanted to bring a class to Shelburne.

Yoga instructor Ella Yentsch said before this she had never taught goat yoga. Most people that come love yoga but love the goats even more.

“We’re going to do some good yoga but that’s not the point that they’re here for. They’re here to have fun with goats. I thought it was unique that everyone just had a different experience. Some people would just sit there and play with the goats and some people really get into the class,” explains Yentsch.

People come from all over Vermont to enjoy the class. First timer Lexi Frost came with Rebecca Cole who has taken goat yoga classes before. Both said this type of yoga is more relaxed than others.

“Yoga doesn’t always have to be so serious, it can be a lot more fun than just a quiet class somewhere,” says Frost

“I feel like it’s also very healing to just be able to listen to other people laughing, you know when a goat is sneezing or something. You know, coming into the community and having people here that are here for the same reasons. Because they love animals and they love nature,” says Cole.

Water and Rocks Studio says they wish to put more smiles on peoples faces with goats and yoga for more years to come.

