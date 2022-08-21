“Last Mile Ride” breaks fundraising record

The money will be used for end-of-life care for patients and their families.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - 560 motorcyclists were out Sunday riding for a good cause.

Gifford Medical Center hosted its Last Mile Ride fundraiser over the last 3 days,

The fundraiser ended today with a 75-mile motorcycle ride throughout Vermont.

This year, they raised a record breaking total of $187,000. The money will be used for end-of-life care for patients and their families.

Shirly Hook was a participant and said the ride is personal, “my mom was sick here a few years ago and they took good care of her. Its well worth doing this for everybody.” Larry Hart was another participant, “I’ve lost a few friends that they have helped out for, so I’m just really proud to be a part of this”.

Since 2006, the event has raised more than $1 Million.

