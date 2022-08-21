Shoreham festival highlights Vermont peaches

SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - When most people think of Vermont, they may not immediately think of peaches, but Vermont Trade Winds farm has a bountiful peach harvest this summer that they want to share.

“August it’s like a perfect time for us as like as a family to come and do something like this and usually everyone is looking for something fun to do the last few weeks in august so and peaches are kind of unique around here,” said Tim Hescock the farm’s owner.

Many might know the 40-acre farm for their maple sugaring, but with 40 peach trees, there’s a lot more than meets the eye to this farm.

We planted peaches maybe 10 years ago and we just you know, they’re kind of maturing. so, we have a large crop most years,” said Hescock.

Saturday afternoon marked the second annual peach festival put on by the farm after their successful inaugural celebration that was held last year.

“It’s not traditional here. It’s just a really good, feel good. it’s like you know, strawberries and strawberry season, apples, and apple season. it’s like, I was just like getting back to like really old-time traditions,” said Hescock.

At the festival they had all things peach from peach cider to salsa, cobbler and even cotton candy.

“It’s just a celebration of like peaches mainly everything we can think of,” said Hescock.

Visitors say that it’s something unique that they were excited to be able to take part in.

“I called yesterday because we actually wanted to come up to go to get maple syrup. and they said why don’t you just come tomorrow? because tomorrow we’re having a peach festival. so okay, so we’ll start with you today instead of coming yesterday,” said Angela Heneghan who is visiting the farm from Long Island N.Y.

The farm owners say that they’re just happy to be able to provide both their community and visitors with this fun family event.

“We had we had so much fun last year so we’ll see how this year goes but we make it fun and then we bring the family together and they just help out anyway,” said Hescock.

