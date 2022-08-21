What to do: Sunday, August 21

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Sunday, August 21, 2022.

The Clinton County Historical Association is offering tours of the historic Bluff Point lighthouse on Valcour Island. Transportation leaves every 20 minutes from the Peru dock in Plattsburgh.

This is happening from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

It costs $30 per person.

The Nulhegan Abenaki tribe is hosting a heritage gathering in Benson, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It is being held at Camp Sunrise. There will be drumming, singing, and dancing. Also vendors from the Abenaki community and learning opportunities for traditional skills. friends and family of the Abenaki tribe welcome the public to participate.

You can also check out the American Precision Museum’s “Antique Auto August” in Windsor.

There they have a 1910 Sears Model H on display, as well as a 1913 International Auto Wagon, and beyond.

The museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and children under 6-years-old are free.

