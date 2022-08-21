YCQM Aug. 21, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, we talk to UVMC’s Dr. Tim Lahey about Polio and how it is spread. Plus how to protect yourself.

Also the push for inclusion, equity, and diversity at Vermont State University. We talk to our guest Jae Basiliere, the new VTSU Chief Diversity Officer.

Teens being trained to help other teens struggling with mental health issues. The UVM extension for age health heroes program is looking for teens who want to become health and wellness ambassadors. Our guest Margaret Cohen is a 4-H instructor and certified health and wellness coach who runs the program.

Host: Darren Perron

