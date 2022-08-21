BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a pretty hot day, though not that humid. Highs were in the 80s to low 90s. Burlington hit 92 degrees, though the record is 94. Sunday will be another very warm day, and also a bit more humid. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible, though most of the region will remain dry. A slow-moving low pressure system will start to approach the region Monday. It’s a little iffy as to where any thunderstorms will develop. At this point, the best chance for any thunderstorms will be in New York. Most of Vermont and New Hampshire may have partly sunny skies. Stay tuned.

The low will move through Tuesday, with showers and possible thunderstorms. Due to this, it will be cooler, with highs in the 70s. A few showers may linger Wednesday, otherwise it will be partly sunny. Both Thursday and Saturday are looking great, with a cold front and a few thunderstorms possible Friday. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the low 80s, and lows in the 50s and 60s.

