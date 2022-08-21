BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a pretty hot weekend. Burlington hit 92 degrees on Saturday, and 90 degrees today. That now makes 13 days that Burlington hit 90 degrees or higher this year. Monday will be cooler, but still humid. A slow-moving low pressure system will bring showers, though mainly in New York during the day. There is the chance for a thunderstorm, but severe weather is not expected. Vermont and New Hampshire will have a better chance for showers by evening. Showers will continue Tuesday. Again, there is the chance for a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 70s.

Wednesday is looking a lot brighter, along with warmer temperatures. An isolated thunderstorm may pop up during the afternoon. Thursday will be dry, though a cold front will bring showers and possible thunderstorms overnight and into the first half of Friday. We might clear out the skies Friday afternoon, which is the first day of the Champlain Valley Fair.

Next weekend is looking promising for beautiful summer weather. Mostly sunny skies are expected, with highs near 80 degrees on Saturday, and mid to upper 80s Sunday.

