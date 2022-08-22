Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Georgia girl

Authorities are searching for Aurora Mobley-Miller, right, who was allegedly abducted Sunday...
Authorities are searching for Aurora Mobley-Miller, right, who was allegedly abducted Sunday afternoon in Thomas County by Felicia Elaine Horne, left, according to an Amber Alert issued Sunday night.(WCTV)
By WCTV staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert late Sunday night after a 1-year-old was abducted earlier in the day.

Aurora Mobley-Miller was allegedly abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the Amber Alert bulletin. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 gray Toyota Camry with Florida tag DFF2048.

The abduction occurred around 4 p.m., according to authorities.

Authorities say the last phone ping of the suspect was around 7 p.m. in the Camilla, Georgia, area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at 229-226-2101.

