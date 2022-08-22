Atlanta police: 3 shot in Midtown neighborhood; residents advised to stay off streets

FILE IMAGE - Police are on the scene of an “active situation” in Midtown Atlanta after a report...
FILE IMAGE - Police are on the scene of an “active situation” in Midtown Atlanta after a report that three people had been shot Monday.(Gray News, file)
By Joyce Lupiani and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police are on the scene of an “active situation” in Midtown Atlanta after a report that three people had been shot Monday.

The shooter is not in custody at this time, police said on Twitter. They advised people to stay off the streets in that area as officers search.

Officials will provide an update when available, police said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at Burlington Skatepark
Police respond to a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark
Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road. Photo Courtesy: Brattleboro Reformer
Man dead after Brattleboro shooting
Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire. - File photo
New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall
Vermont State Police responded to a gunshot incident in Brookfield early Sunday morning.
Shooting investigation in Brookfield
N.H. man found guilty on 15 counts of child porn

Latest News

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
You can see an explosion at the back half of the boat, sending debris flying.
WATCH: Boat explodes, sends debris flying at Florida marina
Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area
Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who they say stabbed someone in a Plattsburgh park.
Teen arrested in Northern New York stabbing