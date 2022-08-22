Burlington committee aims to avoid sticker shock over reappraisals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After Burlington’s recent property reappraisal rocked some homeowners, the City Council is now looking into what they can do to improve the process.

Sixteen years separated Burlington’s last two reappraisals, which led to sticker shock for some residents when they got their new home values.

Now, the City Council has created an ad hoc committee to listen to the public and figure out how to make the process go more smoothly in the future.

“Smoothing out the process, making sure that property owners understand their rights, they understand the process of how to appeal their new values, and making sure there’s good education tools in place so that it makes sense to folks,” said James Unsworth of the Burlington Reappraisal Committee.

The committee will also look at more frequent or rolling reappraisals to help lessen the impact on property owners.

