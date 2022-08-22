Decision coming soon on student loans, Education chief says

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said a decision on student loans could come within the next week or so.(CNBC Television)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to decide on the repayment of school loans soon.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NBC’s “Meet the Press” it could come within the next week or so.

The White House has already extended the pandemic-related pause four times, the last time in April.

But the frozen payments are set to end Aug. 31.

While some advocates say up to $50,000 should be forgiven, the administration is suggesting a smaller break.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at Burlington Skatepark
Police respond to a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark
Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road. Photo Courtesy: Brattleboro Reformer
Man dead after Brattleboro shooting
N.H. man found guilty on 15 counts of child porn
Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire. - File photo
New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall
Sean McKinnon/File
Montpelier man indicted in ‘Whitey’ Bulger prison murder

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert at the center of the COVID-19...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he will retire by year end
Police are investigating a stabbing at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh.
Teen arrested in stabbing at North Country racetrack
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
highway shooting
Bullet cracks semi truck’s windshield, nearly hits driver on interstate near St. Louis