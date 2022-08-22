Early voting ends in New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Sunday was the last day for early voting in New York.

If you missed the chance to vote early, you can hit the polls this Tuesday for the state’s second primary of the summer.

On the ballot will be races for state senate and congressional seats.

In our region - the only race is for the democratic nomination to take on Congresswoman Elise Stefanik this fall.

it is a closed primary , so you can only vote for your registered party.

