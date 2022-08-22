Fire tears through New Haven apartment house

By Dom Amato
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire tore through a New Haven apartment building Monday morning, temporarily shutting down Route 7.

Firefighters responded around 9:30 a.m. to the old home divided into apartments.

They battled heavy fire and smoke on the upper level.

Everyone got out safely but three cats are missing.

It’s not clear what sparked the blaze.

Route 7 was completely closed for a while but had reopened to one lane before noon.

