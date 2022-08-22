Here’s what those mystery lights in the sky were

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you see a mysterious line of lights in the sky over the weekend? Turns out they were Starlink satellites!

It’s all thanks to Elon Musk and his company Space X.

The satellites are part of a program called Starlink, which aims to provide broadband internet to the entire world.

Dozens of the Starlink satellites are launched at a time, appearing in a long line of lights. The latest launch was Friday.

They seem to suddenly disappear when they no longer reflect the sunlight in space.

