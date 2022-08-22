Man dead after Brattleboro shooting

A Brattleboro shooting has left one man dead.
Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road. Photo Courtesy: Brattleboro Reformer
Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road. Photo Courtesy: Brattleboro Reformer(Brattleboro Reformer)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro shooting has left one man dead.

The Brattleboro Reformer is reporting that Brattleboro Police and Vermont State Police arrived at the Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road just after 9:00 PM Friday night.

Police told the Reformer the man was not carrying an ID.

Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy told the Reformer it appears the man was an intruder and that police have identified another person involved but are not releasing their name at this time.

She told the paper there was a firearm found on scene but it hasn’t been determined if it was used in the incident.

Chief Hardy says there is no threat to the public at this time.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at Burlington Skatepark
Police respond to a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark
Sean McKinnon/File
Montpelier man indicted in ‘Whitey’ Bulger prison murder
N.H. man found guilty on 15 counts of child porn
Vermonter Luiz Guzman has starring role in Addams Family reboot
Vermonter Luiz Guzman has starring role in Addams Family reboot
Cara Kennedy-Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo
Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper’s transfer

Latest News

Brookfield
Shooting investigation in Brookfield
Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire. File Image
New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall
West Rutland
Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont
Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont
Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont