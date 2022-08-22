Man dead after Brattleboro shooting

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro shooting has left one man dead.

The Brattleboro Reformer is reporting that Brattleboro Police and Vermont State Police arrived at the Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road just after 9:00 PM Friday night.

Police told the Reformer the man was not carrying an ID.

Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy told the Reformer it appears the man was an intruder and that police have identified another person involved but are not releasing their name at this time.

She told the paper there was a firearm found on scene but it hasn’t been determined if it was used in the incident.

Chief Hardy says there is no threat to the public at this time.

