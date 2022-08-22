Mission Bazaar first clothing swap held Sunday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group in Burlington helped people clean out their closets and recharge their wardrobe with “new” clothes.

Mission bazaar held their first clothing swap today. anyone could stop by and trade in clothes from home or whatever they’re wearing with anything they had at the stand. Organizers say their goal is to help people be less wasteful and encourage a sense of community between people in the old north end.

“I’ve been in this business for the last like 25 years and I’ve always been an advocate for thrift reuse, just keeping out of waste stream in any possible way. There’s so many great resources that we’re all keeping in our closets,” said Phinn Sonin the founder of Mission Bazaar.

And organizers say they hope to be able to continue to find new ways to make Burlington a little greener.

