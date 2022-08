SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One person was killed in a crash in Swanton on Sunday.

Vermont State Police say a motorcyclist hit a tree near Bella Maquam Lane.

They have not yet released the identity of the person involved in the crash.

Part of Maquam Shore Road was closed Sunday afternoon as police investigated the crash. It has since reopened.

