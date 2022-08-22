New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall

FRANCONIA, N.H. - (AP) - A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said. The hiker, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in the tram with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they changed their minds at the top and decided to to hike down instead. Authorities say they weren’t following a hiking trail and one of the hikers slipped when they got to an area that was rocky, wet and steep.

