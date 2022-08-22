New Yorkers vote Tuesday in summer’s 2nd primary election

New York's second primary of the summer is on Tuesday.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s second primary of the summer is Tuesday.

In New York’s North Country, the race to watch is who will fill the Democratic nomination to take on Republican U.S. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik this fall.

Voters had the option to cast their ballots early for the last two weeks.

The Clinton County Board of Elections says more than 500 people voted early which was much higher than the turnout in June’s primary.

“It was a better turnout than the June primary which was surprising, to say the least, considering it was only Democratic voters could vote in this primary and June was both Republicans and Democrats,” said Hunter Sartwell of the Clinton County Board of Elections.

The June primary was for the governor’s race with 394 early votes.

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m.

It is a closed primary, so you can only vote for your registered party.

Click here for polling information.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

