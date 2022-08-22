Police arrest NH man for shooting gun inside home

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAFTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home.

Police say Sunday at about 5:20 p.m., Peter Mancini, 44, of Grafton, shot a gun inside the home after an argument with his wife.

No one was injured and two women inside the home were able to leave safely.

Police arrested Mancini.

He faces charges including reckless conduct, criminal threatening and criminal mischief. Police say more charges could be coming.

