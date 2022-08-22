Police identify victim, gunman in Brookfield shooting incident

Police have released new details about a shooting incident in Brookfield Sunday that left one man injured.(WJRT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released new details about a shooting incident in Brookfield Sunday that left one man injured.

Vermont State Police say just before 4 a.m., troopers responded to a home on Halfway Brook Road for a man with a gunshot wound.

Monday, they identified that man as Joshua Demar, 37, of South Royalton.

Investigators say Demar was hospitalized at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington overnight and is expected to be released Monday.

Troopers say the man who fired the gun at Demar was Jarek Duggins, 24, of Northfield.

Investigators say the men got into a fight before the shooting. They say it was instigated by Demar.

Police say when the investigation is done, it will be reviewed by the Orange County state’s attorney to decide whether any charges will be filed.

