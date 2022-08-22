Police investigating stabbing at Plattsburgh motel
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a weekend stabbing at a motel in the town of Plattsburgh.
It happened at the Beacon Motel on Route 9 at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple cuts on his forearms and chest.
Investigators say Ryan Phanuef, 28, cut the 22-year-old after they got into a fight.
Phaneuf was arraigned and will be back in court at a later date.
And police are also investigating a second weekend stabbing in the town of Plattsburgh. The other incident happened at a park near Airborne Speedway.
