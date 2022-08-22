Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Humane Society of the United States is more than halfway finished finding new homes for nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia facility. One has found it’s new home here in the green mountain state.

Lucy is a 3-month-old beagle who was settled in West Rutland earlier this week.

This comes after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Envigo, a private contract research organization, after they allegedly violated the animal welfare act at the Virginia breeding facility.

Federal agencies say the facility had inadequate veterinary care, little food for the dogs, and unsanitary conditions.

Debby Biathrow is Lucy’s owner. She says the decision to adopt her was a no brainer.

“it’s an amazing feeling to know that she will have a wonderful life here with us,” said Biathrow, “There were 3 other of her litter mates that were also rescued the same day. We met some of the people that adopted her sister before we got there and they felt the same way. Really fortunate to be able to show them what love is.”

Lucy is settling in just fine and is loving her new home.

