Shooting investigation in Brookfield

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Early Sunday morning, Vermont State Police responded to a gunshot incident in Brookfield.

VSP says minutes before 4:00 AM, Troopers responded to a home on Halfway Brook Road for a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UVM Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries,

Police say they are investigating the incident and that all parties involved knew each other.

State Police says no one is in custody and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Police have not released the names or ages of the people involved.

