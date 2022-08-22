‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ actors visit with fans at return of ‘Trekonderoga’

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - “Star Trek” fans beamed into Ticonderoga, New York, over the weekend for a special event, along with some of the stars. They’re getting ready for “The Next Generation” of the attraction.

Fans lined up Saturday at the Star Trek Original Series set for “Trekonderoga.” Some were local, some were not, like Crystal Mackinder of Alberta.

WCAX News Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Who were you here to see specifically?

Crystal Mackinder: Gates McFadden.

Cat Viglienzoni: And why were you so excited?

Crystal Mackinder: I just grew up watching ‘Star Trek’ with my parents and I always loved her character so it was super exciting.

Gates McFadden played Dr. Beverly Crusher in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The series aired in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, decades after the original.

Cat Viglienzoni: What’s it like to be on set today?

Gates McFadden: Well, this is my second time here, and I have to say, the first time, it blew my mind.

For her fellow co-stars, it was their first visit. Brent Spiner, who played the lovable android Data and John de Lancie, the omnipotent and mischievous Q, also greeted fans.

Cat Viglienzoni: You’re here on the original series set. What’s it like to be sitting in the captain’s chair right now?

John de Lancie: You know, I keep pushing these buttons and nothing is happening. I’m ready to go out into space. This is a fantastic set.

Cat Viglienzoni: Were you an original series fan?

Brent Spiner: Yes, I watched the original series when I was in college, actually. I’ve probably seen more of the original series than I have of any of the other versions.

Work is underway to bring them back to the bridge of their Enterprise. Owner James Cawley says construction is ongoing for The Next Generation set with the same attention to detail.

“This one’s a little more complex and a lot more graphics. Mike and Denise Okuda were just here and they’ve recreated all the graphics for the set here just like they did for the original show. So we’re really going above and beyond. Even people who worked on the original sets are doing upholstery for us, so it’s pretty cool,” Cawley said.

As far as when fans can expect to tour the next generation set, Cawley says he thinks it will be open next fall.

