Teen arrested in stabbing at North Country racetrack

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police arrested a 15-year-old who they say stabbed someone at a racetrack in Northern New York.

It happened at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh on Saturday at about 8:35 p.m. during the track’s Back to School event.

New York State Police say the teen got into a verbal fight with another person and it turned physical. Troopers say the teen stabbed the other person.

The victim was taken to the hospital in Plattsburgh with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The teen was arrested and arraigned for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was released on pretrial conditions.

The juvenile’s name has not been released.

