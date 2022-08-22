Tours to boost visits to the Bluff Point Lighthouse

VALCOUR ISLAND, N.Y. (WCAX) - Getting to the Bluff Point Lighthouse is not an easy task. It takes a car ride, a boat, and a hike to reach the landmark.

“Well, the unique part is that there’s really no way to get over there if you don’t have your own. So that’s the unless it’s the middle of winter and you’re skiing,” said Helen Nerska, the director of the Clinton County Historical Association.

That’s why the Clinton County Historical Association is stepping up to help people get to the historic building and learn all that they can before the end of summer.

“People need their own way to get over there. So twice a summer we offer the opportunity for people to get transport and those who don’t have boats,” said Nerska.

The Bluff Point Lighthouse was built in 1874 and has been in service ever since volunteers here say that they’re proud to be able to bring the past into the present.

“We’re responsible for sharing and showcasing it so it’s important for us to make those opportunities available to the people of Clinton county,” said Nerska.

“it’s the only one that’s open to the public. In the area. Right. There are a lot of other ones but it’s the only one that people can actually go in,” said Geri Favreau, the president of the Clinton County Historical Association.

Along with the lighthouse the island it sits on is also historically significant.

“It was the site of the Battle of the first naval battle during the Revolutionary War was fought out there,” said Nerska.

Visitors to the lighthouse can view displays depicting the history of Lake Champlain lighthouses, Lake Champlain’s military history, the 20th century camps on Valcour island and the life of a lighthouse keeper.

They can also climb to the lantern room to see the functioning light and the outstanding view it offers.

“It’s pretty cool… They had they had the whole routine for the lighthouse they had. They had just a bit of information and everything,” Donevin Edwards, a visitor from Altona.

Visitors say they were happy to be able to see the lighthouse and say that the lengthy trip to the top was justifiable.

“You can make it out of here. It’s not too difficult… It’s very nice. Definitely worth it,” said Edwards.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.