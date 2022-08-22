Vermont apple orchard expecting banner season

Adams Apple Orchard in Williston is expecting a banner season this year.
Adams Apple Orchard in Williston is expecting a banner season this year.(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An apple orchard in Williston is embarking on its 50th season, and they say it’s setting up to be a banner year.

Adams Apple Orchard says their trees are exploding with the red gems.

Owner John Adams says he attributes the strong start to the season to the fact that their trees are old, meaning they are well established.

He knows others might not be having the same success because of a lack of rain, but the clay-like soil under his trees and low thick canopies held the moisture all summer long.

Adams says while we are still a few weeks away from the pick-your-own season, he expects ample apples for those coming by.

“This particular year you could probably lay on the ground and pick a bushel of apples, you can see how low they are for children and people to pick easily,” Adams said.

Adams says most of the apples will still double in size between now and when they are ready to pick.

The pick-your-own season at Adams Apple Orchard kicks off Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation at Burlington Skatepark
Police respond to a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark
Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road. Photo Courtesy: Brattleboro Reformer
Man dead after Brattleboro shooting
Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire. - File photo
New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall
Vermont State Police responded to a gunshot incident in Brookfield early Sunday morning.
Shooting investigation in Brookfield
N.H. man found guilty on 15 counts of child porn

Latest News

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who they say stabbed someone in a Plattsburgh park.
Teen arrested in Northern New York stabbing
West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Vermont for the first time this year.
West Nile detected in Vermont mosquito sample for 1st time this season
Police say a motorcyclist killed in a crash in St. Albans was driving at a high rate of speed...
Motorcyclist killed in St. Albans crash
A fire tore through a New Haven apartment building Monday morning, temporarily shutting down...
Fire tears through New Haven apartment house