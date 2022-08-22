Vermont apple orchard expecting banner season

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An apple orchard in Williston is embarking on its 50th season, and they say it’s setting up to be a banner year.

Adams Apple Orchard says their trees are exploding with the red gems.

Owner John Adams says he attributes the strong start to the season to the fact that their trees are old, meaning they are well established.

He knows others might not be having the same success because of a lack of rain, but the clay-like soil under his trees and low thick canopies held the moisture all summer long.

Adams says while we are still a few weeks away from the pick-your-own season, he expects ample apples for those coming by.

“This particular year you could probably lay on the ground and pick a bushel of apples, you can see how low they are for children and people to pick easily,” Adams said.

Adams says most of the apples will still double in size between now and when they are ready to pick.

The pick-your-own season at Adams Apple Orchard kicks off Labor Day weekend.

