Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help.

Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne Vineyard, head wine grower Ethan Joseph says the spotted lanternfly has become a concern for orchards and wineries up and down the East Coast.

“So far, it’s something we are aware of and trying not to think about too much,” Joseph said.

While not established in Vermont, the lanternfly remains in the backs of their minds because of its potential.

“It can destroy your foliage and your fruit, it can make a mess, it can produce a honeydew which can lead to aphid infestations,” Joseph said.

Joseph says beyond basic mitigation efforts, like watching for it and carefully monitoring their vehicles, there isn’t much they can do but keep their fingers crossed.

The state largely shares the same sentiment.

“We do not have an established population of it,” Vermont State Entomologist Judy Rosovsky said.

She says at the moment we are seeing “regulatory incidents” of people finding them after crossing into Vermont, often on cars and truckloads of goods traveling from infested areas. The bugs are expert hitchhikers.

There have been two incidents so far this year: one live and one dead lanternfly.

“It would be a great help if people were looking for it because it is definitely coming up,” Rosovsky said.

She says to look for something moth-like, about 1-inch long. They are pink and gray with black spots. Open wings have red and yellow with spots all across the back.

Spotted Lanternfly (Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Bugwood.org.)

If you are traveling, check your car. And if you are a business owner receiving goods from out of state, check imports for the pest.

She says if one is found alive, they set traps to monitor the area.

Rosovsky credits the lack of established population so far to other states’ close attention and partnering with our Agency of Agriculture.

“They tell us where they have found it, what things has it been on, they give a heads-up,” Rosovsky said.

She says we lack the tree of heaven, the insect’s preferred host, but have alternate hosts like walnut, silver and red maple, and some fruit plants like Shelburne’s grapes.

Rosovsky says it is coming, but she hopes Vermont can largely be spared from a true outbreak. For now, it’s about educating the public.

Back at the Shelburne Vineyard, Joseph says they will cross that bridge when they come to it.

“If this kind of makes its way here, then we will adapt as that time comes,” he said.

New York is dealing with the insect growing in numbers and urges folks who see it to squish it.

Rosovsky shares in that sentiment. She believes that is the best practice for these insects. But if you aren’t comfortable doing that, she does say to capture it and reach out to the Agency of Agriculture so they can look into it.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.