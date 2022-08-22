Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition.

Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier.

This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition.

Northstar said the competition, which took place in Quebec, got them out of their Vermont bubble.

“Sometimes around here in Vermont, we are making it happen, setting up in cornfields, whatever we can, but being up on a live stage up there... It’s pretty nice working with some high-end equipment and big audience and really get the chance to show our stuff,” said Tom Swenson of Northstar Fireworks.

The name of Northstar’s show was “Tie-Dye Sky.”

