Vt. man charged in Whitey Bulger slaying to remain behind bars

Sean McKinnon, 36, Marion County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will stay behind bars while he awaits trial in the killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger.

Sean McKinnon, 36, of Montpelier, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Two other men charged in Bulger’s killing-- Fotios “Freddy” Geas and Paul J. Decologero-- were already locked up.

The men are accused of conspiring to kill Bulger hours after he was transferred to USP Hazelton in West Virginia from a prison in Florida in 2018.

McKinnon was serving time for stealing numerous guns from R&L Archery in Barre and trading them for drugs in Connecticut.

