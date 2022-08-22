West Nile detected in Vermont mosquito sample for 1st time this season

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Vermont for the first time this year.

A sample pool of mosquitoes in Alburgh tested positive.

So far, the state has tested nearly 50,000 mosquitoes from nearly 1,000 pools.

There have been no confirmed cases of West Nile in people yet this year, though.

People are reminded to get rid of standing water and wear insect repellant or long sleeves and pants to help keep the bugs at bay.

