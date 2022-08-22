BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unsettled weather will stick around for most of the work week, with a few weather systems impacting the region. Showers will be scattered on Monday night and into Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start the day in the mid to upper 50s, and warming up into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Dewpoints will remain in the 60s with more muggy weather expected through the middle of the week.

We’ll get a break from the scattered showers on Wednesday. Skies will be partly sunny with temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s. Thursday and Friday will see a return to scattered showers and the chance of a thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The weekend is looking nice once again with mostly sunny skies set for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be warming up into the mid to upper 80s. At this point, it looks like a hot start to next week with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s for Monday. Clouds and scattered showers look to return heading into the middle of next week.

