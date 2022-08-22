BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! This new work week . . . and school week! . . . will be getting off to an unsettled start, weatherwise. A slow-moving frontal system will be moving through from west to east today with some widely scattered showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. This pattern will continue overnight and through the day on Tuesday. It won’t be as hot as it was over the weekend, but it will still ve quite warm and muggy.

Once the front goes by to our east, we’ll get in on some sunshine for Wednesday into the first part of Thursday. Then another frontal system will be catching up to us with showers and possible thunderstorms late Thursday and into the day on Friday, which is the first day of the Champlain Valley Fair.

But the first weekend of the fair will be exceptional, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low/mid 80s. A MAX Advantage weekend for sure! -Gary

