$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State.

The jackpot was $1.7 million.

The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford.

The numbers for the Aug. 20 drawing were 01-08-26-31-38 and Megaball 02.

There’s no word yet on who won.

It’s the second big jackpot ticket sold in Vermont this summer. In June, the winning ticket to a $366.7 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Middlebury.

