$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont

The winning ticket for last Saturday's Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green...
The winning ticket for last Saturday's Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State.

The jackpot was $1.7 million.

The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford.

The numbers for the Aug. 20 drawing were 01-08-26-31-38 and Megaball 02.

There’s no word yet on who won.

It’s the second big jackpot ticket sold in Vermont this summer. In June, the winning ticket to a $366.7 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Middlebury.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist goes off the road in Swanton and dies on the scene.
Motorcyclist killed in St. Albans crash
Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight....
Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park
Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City.
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road. Photo Courtesy: Brattleboro Reformer
Man dead after Brattleboro shooting
Did you see a mysterious line of lights in the sky over the weekend? Turns out they were...
Here’s what those mystery lights in the sky were

Latest News

Vermont's secretary of state says the results of the state's Aug. 9 primary election have been...
Vermont primary election results are certified
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy's new book, "The Road Taken."
Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, ‘The Road Taken’
A stuck tractor-trailer blocked the Notch Road on Tuesday morning.
Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road
This file photo from Vermont Fish & Wildlife shows a bear in Vermont.
Vermont woman attacked by bear; barking dog lures animal away