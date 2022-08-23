$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State.
The jackpot was $1.7 million.
The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford.
The numbers for the Aug. 20 drawing were 01-08-26-31-38 and Megaball 02.
There’s no word yet on who won.
It’s the second big jackpot ticket sold in Vermont this summer. In June, the winning ticket to a $366.7 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Middlebury.
