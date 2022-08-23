2 cows found dead on Interstate 89 in Richmond

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another was found alive in the median.

It happened in Richmond.

Vermont State Police say they were called in to help VTrans remove the cows from the roadway. That forced the closure of one lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of the highway. And both northbound lanes were briefly shut down.

Troopers believe the cows died from being struck by vehicles, but they have not received any reports about crashes.

The cows belong to a farmer in Richmond. Police say the cows got out of their enclosure Monday and wandered onto the highway.

