Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Smugglers’ Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck.

Vermont State Police say Kevin Drayton was headed south on Route 108S toward Stowe and ignored the road signs warning that tractor-trailers are prohibited in the Notch.

Police say Drayton got his rig stuck at about 4:30 a.m.

It blocked traffic for four hours while crews worked to get it out.

Drayton was issued two tickets with fines totaling $3,544.

Stuck trucks have been an ongoing problem in the tight and twisty seasonal passage between Cambridge and Stowe. The Notch has always been impassable for long trucks, but in recent years, more and more drivers are getting stuck, many by blindly following their GPS systems and ignoring the signs warning them their trucks will not make it through.

State officials have said they continually enforce the penalties for not heeding the warnings but they are still searching for the best way to finally put an end to the issue once and for all.

Related Stories:

Crews work in the dark to remove stuck tractor-trailer in the Notch

Why do trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.