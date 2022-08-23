Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

A stuck tractor-trailer blocked the Notch Road on Tuesday morning.
A stuck tractor-trailer blocked the Notch Road on Tuesday morning.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Smugglers’ Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck.

Vermont State Police say Kevin Drayton was headed south on Route 108S toward Stowe and ignored the road signs warning that tractor-trailers are prohibited in the Notch.

Police say Drayton got his rig stuck at about 4:30 a.m.

It blocked traffic for four hours while crews worked to get it out.

Drayton was issued two tickets with fines totaling $3,544.

Stuck trucks have been an ongoing problem in the tight and twisty seasonal passage between Cambridge and Stowe. The Notch has always been impassable for long trucks, but in recent years, more and more drivers are getting stuck, many by blindly following their GPS systems and ignoring the signs warning them their trucks will not make it through.

State officials have said they continually enforce the penalties for not heeding the warnings but they are still searching for the best way to finally put an end to the issue once and for all.

Related Stories:

Crews work in the dark to remove stuck tractor-trailer in the Notch

Why do trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist goes off the road in Swanton and dies on the scene.
Motorcyclist killed in St. Albans crash
Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight....
Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park
Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road. Photo Courtesy: Brattleboro Reformer
Man dead after Brattleboro shooting
Did you see a mysterious line of lights in the sky over the weekend? Turns out they were...
Here’s what those mystery lights in the sky were
Police have released new details about a shooting incident in Brookfield Sunday that left one...
Police identify victim, gunman in Brookfield shooting incident

Latest News

This file photo from Vermont Fish & Wildlife shows a bear in Vermont.
Vermont woman attacked by bear; barking dog lures animal away
Gov. Kathy Hochul updates New Yorks COVID-19 guidelines in school ahead of the new school year....
New York updates classroom COVID-19 guidelines ahead of new school year
There are hundreds of job openings in Vermont's schools, just days away from kids going back to...
Staff shortage across Vt. before kids head back to school
N.Y. Governor Kathy Hochul updates New Yorks COVID-19 guidelines in school ahead of the new...
New York updates classroom COVID-19 guidelines ahead of new school year