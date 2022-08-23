Burlington police investigate car shooting
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City.
It happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Perkins Pier.
Police say they received multiple 911 calls and that two cars sped off.
Officers say a someone in a white sedan or possibly a smaller type SUV fired several rounds at a darker color sedan with tinted windows.
There aren’t any reported injuries at this time.
This marks the 22nd gunfire incident this year.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.