Burlington police investigate car shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City.

It happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Perkins Pier.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls and that two cars sped off.

Officers say a someone in a white sedan or possibly a smaller type SUV fired several rounds at a darker color sedan with tinted windows.

There aren’t any reported injuries at this time.

This marks the 22nd gunfire incident this year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.