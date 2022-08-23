Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year.

One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.

“The more organic, the more sustainable way of farming,” Ryan Mcpadden said.

Ryan Mcpadden and Meg Hill aren’t strangers to farming; they ranched in Wyoming but it didn’t fit their agricultural vision.

They discovered an opportunity to work at Hartshorn Farm in Waitsfield, packed up and moved to Vermont.

“Very different workwise, what the day-to-day is,” Hill said.

Since starting in May, it’s been about learning the ropes but also learning to consider a takeover of the farm, filling Hartshorns’ need for the next generation.

They consider themselves lucky, coming by farmland in Vermont isn’t easy.

“It feels like we have hit the jackpot in terms of being able to learn from him while also getting to do it on our own,” Hill said.

While Hartshorn has secured someone to take over, many farms wonder who’s up next for them. One online site is looking to link working land with those willing to work.

“What we are seeing is that we have a lot of people that are interested in buying farms or finding some sort of farmland that they can utilize but not a lot of farmland that’s easily accessible,” Sam Smith said.

Smith is the farm business director for the Intervale Center in Burlington, which manages VermontLandLink.org. It’s an exchange site for land in the state trying to connect farmland to future farmers. Just last year the site saw 350 new land seekers sign up, but only 21 land parcels were listed.

“We don’t have a huge amount of listings,” Smith said.

Smith says reasons for lack of land include development pressure, an aging farmer population that doesn’t have a plan for a transition or no one to take over, so they push it off. Also, the cost of farmland in Vermont continues to increase.

When it is time to take over, the future of farming isn’t clear.

“Do I do some kind of direct product to market? Do I go into a completely different kind of farming? It’s really a completely different process than even 10 years ago,” Smith said.

Smith says diversification of product or practice, or exploring agritourism ventures will be key going forward, but that takes business planning.

Back in Waitsfield, Hill and Mcpadden are positioned to take it on, but feel the pressure.

“It’s a lot, I mean just to keep the reputation of the farm,” Mcpadden said.

Hartshorn has done the diversification, from farm tours to expanding products to their longstanding roadside farmstand.

As Mcpadden and Hill look forward, they want to bring animals on the farm and integrate more organic practice, even in the face of a changing agricultural landscape.

“We love it, we find it so rewarding being able to hand food to someone you know, that we have grown,” Hill said.

