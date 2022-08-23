Fall COVID concerns: What you need to know

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Omicron-specific COVID vaccines are expected this fall.

Dr. Tim Lahy, an infectious disease expert at the UVM Medical Center, says people 50 and older, and those at greatest risk of illness should plan to get it. He says only time will tell if younger, healthier people need it too.

Proof of vaccination against COVID is not required to go to school this year.

Our Darren Perron asked Lahey about other school rules and whether they’re putting people at risk. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

