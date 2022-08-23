Fire damages South Burlington condo building

The South Burlington apartment fire destroys one unit and damaged another, the cause is currently under investigation
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington condo has tens of thousands of dollars in damage after a fire rips through.

It happened on Airport Road Monday.

Firefighters say crews quickly began searching for whether people were inside, venting the roof and battling the flames.

South Burlington firefighters say there is about $180,00 in damage to the unit and that a neighboring condo has $80,000 in smoke damage.

While no people were hurt, two cats couldn’t be found.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

