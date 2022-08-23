Flooding from sprinkler system malfunction displaces Vt. businesses

Part of the Briggs building in downtown White River Junction is still off limits after...
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Part of the Briggs building in downtown White River Junction is still off limits after significant flooding last week.

Officials say a sprinkler system malfunctioned in the basement of the building, flooding it with several feet of water in some areas.

Multiple tenants had to relocate to other offices. Several businesses remain closed, including the Tucker Box restaurant, which stored a lot of inventory in the basement.

Chico Eastridge of Junction Arts and Media is one of the tenants trying to make the best of an unfortunate situation.

“We’ve had to move things around a little bit. There has been some shuffling. We have been working from home a little bit. But, we can be adaptable so it hasn’t been anything huge. The Tucker Box really got hit hard, so nothing compared to that,” Eastridge said.

A sign posted on the front of one section of the building reads “Unsafe condition. Do not enter or occupy.”

There’s no word yet on how long the needed repairs will take.

The Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office on the second floor was temporarily displaced last week but attorneys are now back in the building.

