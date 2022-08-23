Krispy Kreme to offer new doggy doughnuts to celebrate National Dog Day

Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.
Krispy Kreme will be offering doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme is sharing its sweets with man’s best friend.

The doughnut chain is putting doggie doughnuts on the menu for the first time in the U.S.

The limited-edition baked treats are doughnut-shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.

Krispy Kreme said the hard-baked cookies are made with canine-friendly ingredients. For instance, they substitute carob for chocolate.

The doggy doughnuts will be available Friday and sold in boxes of six in honor of National Dog Day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist goes off the road in Swanton and dies on the scene.
Motorcyclist killed in St. Albans crash
Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City.
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
Concerns over camping in a Burlington park are again putting homelessness in the spotlight....
Concerns raised about homeless encampment in Burlington park
This file photo from Vermont Fish & Wildlife shows a bear in Vermont.
Vermont woman attacked by bear; barking dog lures animal away
Great River Terrace apartment complex on Putney Road. Photo Courtesy: Brattleboro Reformer
Man dead after Brattleboro shooting

Latest News

FILE - A forest along NM518 in Mora County, N.M, is scorched by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak...
Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May...
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI
As labor shortages persist across Vermont, the state hopes to guide more high school students...
State tries to encourage more Vt. students to consider careers in the trades
FILE - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried speaks during an...
Florida Democrats weighing candidates to challenge DeSantis
New Burlington school employees welcomed with scavenger hunt