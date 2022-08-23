Kuster highlights River Valley workforce development program in health care

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster says the need for health care workers continues to be great.

Kuster toured River Valley Community College’s Lebanon campus on Tuesday, in part, to highlight the workforce development programs in the field of health care that are currently offered by the college.

A $1.6 million low-interest loan from the USDA’s Rural Development Program helped River Valley buy the building from Lebanon College several years ago.

“Everywhere I go, whether it’s nursing homes or hospitals or doctors’ offices, we are in desperate need of nurses at all levels, LNAs, RNs, the whole gamut. And that is what is happening right here. They are growing their programs right here in Lebanon,” said Kuster, D-New Hampshire.

College officials say they are interested in pursuing additional funding for solar panels at the community college’s main campus in Claremont. They say higher electricity costs cut into programs offered to students.

