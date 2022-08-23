Lincoln, N.H. man dies in motorcycle crash

LITTLETON, NH. (WCAX) - A Lincoln, New Hampshire man is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday.

Police say it happened just before 10:00 a.m. on Interstate 93 North in Littleton.

Police say Kerry O’Connell, 66 died on the scene. Based on the information they have now, investigators say he was towing a small trailer behind his motorcycle.

The trailer broke away, he lost control, and crashed into the shoulder.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.