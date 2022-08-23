Man rescued after falling into Winooski River

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A man suffers from a significant head injury after being rescued after a fall.

Essex Junction Fire reports helping St. Michael’s Rescue Monday morning after a 64-year-old man fell below the dam at Overlook Park along the Winooski River.

The crew from St. Michael’s rescue stabilized the man who had suffered a server head injury. After that, the crews say they used rope and a rescue stretcher and began moving the man, across and up slippery rock and wooded surfaces.

Just over 35 responders were there to assist in the rescue.

